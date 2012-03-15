SEOUL, March 15 The new head of Korea
Exchange Bank said on Thursday that South Korea's
top foreign exchange specialist aims to expand into emerging
markets including China and South America.
Chief Executive Yun Yong-ro said in his first official press
conference that the bank would explore ways to be more active in
overseas markets, including through mergers and acquisitions,
and hoped to emulate the success of Spains' Banco Santander SA
, adding
"(Santander) is an exemplary case of success, entering the
market it knows and achieving success in retail banking thorough
effective customer management," he said.
Yun, a former chief executive at Industrial Bank of Korea
, recently took the helm at KEB after bigger rival
Hana Financial Group Inc took control of the bank
earlier this year following a drawn-out and contentious $3.5
billion sale by U.S. buyout fund Lone Star.
Yun also said the bank would refrain from paying hefty
dividends. Regulators and media previously criticised KEB's
previous owner Lone Star over the size of dividend payments.
"I have found it necessary to expand capital further as our
bank is strong in businesses with large conglomerates," Yun
said, adding that one-off profits from sales of stakes in
troubled companies would decline this year.
KEB sold stakes in Hynix Semiconductor Inc and
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd last year,
which contributed to its balance sheet.
