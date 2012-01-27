* Lone Star ends years-long KEB trauma
* Hana Financial snaps up smaller rival
* Price a 46 percent premium to KEB's last close
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Jan 27 South Korean regulators on
Friday endorsed Hana Financial Group Inc's 3.9
trillion won ($3.48 billion) acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank
, paving the way for U.S. private equity firm Lone
Star's sale of the local lender and closing the final chapter of
a drawn out and acrimonious saga.
The Financial Services Commission said in a statement that
the acquisition did not violate antitrust rules.
Following two collapsed deals, legal fights, an office
raid, dumped advisers, bad press, a financial crisis and rapid
market recovery, Lone Star has been keen conclude one of the
most contentious and widely publicised private-equity exits in
Asia.
Since they first reached a deal in Nov 2010, Hana, the
country's No.4 financial services group by assets, and Lone
Star, twice lowered the sale price while awaiting regulatory
approval.
The regulatory delays that have plagued Hana Financial
Group's planned purchase of the 51 percent stake in KEB also
came along with a guilty verdict against the Texas-based buyout
fund on charges of stock manipulation in a relation to absorbing
a credit-card unit of KEB.
Industry growth is expected to slow in the
country's saturated banking market. Banking groups such as Hana
are seeking new avenues for growth in non-banking assets or via
acquisitions as the sector is already highly-competitive.
Acquiring top foreign exchange specialist KEB is crucial
for Hana because the country's banking sector is quickly
consolidating and the company has most of the financing for the
deal in place.
Lone Star bought KEB for $1.2 billion in 2003 and sold down
part of its stake in 2007. It had previously attempted to sell
KEB to Kookmin Bank for $7.3 billion in 2006 and to HSBC
Holdings Plc for $6.3 billion in 2008.
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd twice held
talks on a purchase, but did not come to an agreement. Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd entered the fray in
2010 before losing out to Hana.
Under the renewed contract, Hana offered Lone Star 11,900
won per share, 46 percent higher than the stock's Friday close.
Since acquiring control of KEB, the U.S. fund has recouped
more than its total 2.1 trillion won investment through a block
sale and dividends.