SEOUL Dec 19 South Korea's Export-Import Bank of Korea is set to exercise its right to sell a 6.25 percent stake in Korea Exchange Bank, a KEXIM official said, under the same terms as U.S. private equity fund Lone Star's 11,900 won per share sale to Hana Financial Group .

The KEXIM official said that the bank would convene a board meeting on Tuesday for final approval. ($1 = 1158.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)