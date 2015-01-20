Jan 20 Keda Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire four advertising firms and one technology firm for a combined 2.94 billion yuan ($473.15 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 741.7 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquiisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1um9DeY; bit.ly/1ykynUu

($1 = 6.2137 Chinese yuan renminbi)