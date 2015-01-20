BRIEF-Schaffner Holding H1 net profit improves to 4.2 mln Swiss francs
* IN H1 2016/17, INCREASED ITS NET SALES COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY 2.2 PCT TO CHF 94.6 MILLION (H1 2015/16: CHF 92.6 MILLION)
Jan 20 Keda Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire four advertising firms and one technology firm for a combined 2.94 billion yuan ($473.15 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 741.7 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquiisition
* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1um9DeY; bit.ly/1ykynUu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2137 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
