MUMBAI Nov 8 India's Kedaara Capital,
co-founded by a former India head of Singapore sovereign fund
Temasek Holdings, has raised $540 million for its
maiden fund, it said on Friday, at a time when first-time funds
in Asia are struggling to raise capital.
Kedaara is likely to add another $50 million to the fund
from local investors, the former Temasek executive Manish
Kejriwal told Reuters.
The private-equity firm was looking to raise about $500
million in the first fund to invest in late-stage growth capital
and buy controlling stakes, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter had said in July.
Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is the anchor
investor in the fund, while many sovereign and pension funds,
family offices, fund-of-funds and endowments have also committed
capital, Kejriwal said.
"We are doing an India buy-out strategy. And, (we) have a
pretty experienced operating team with a stellar track record...
something that gives more confidence to the investors," he said.
Kejriwal co-founded Kedaara along with two former General
Atlantic Partners executives, Sunish Sharma and Nishant Sharma.
