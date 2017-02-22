BRIEF-Ergoresearch Q3 revenue C$3.0 mln vs. Cc$3.002 mln
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
Feb 22 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp, appointed Brian Wornow as managing director of the financial services investment banking group.
Wornow will be based out of New York.
Previously, he worked as senior managing director at Clayton Holdings. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by boosts for several big banks that reported earnings last week and by a gain for plane and train maker Bombardier Inc.