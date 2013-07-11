(Adds quotes, details on resort, Keells share movement)
COLOMBO, July 11 John Keells Holdings Plc
, Sri Lanka's biggest conglomerate, has been given
approval to build a $850 million luxury resort that will include
hotels, shops and apartments, Investment Promotion Minister
Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said.
"John Keells earlier proposed $650 million, but now they
have said they are willing to invest $850 million. We have given
approval for the proposal with all the appropriate tax
concessions," Abeywardena told reporters in Colombo on Thursday.
Shares in Keells rose 3.42 percent to 254.00 rupees at 0707
GMT as investors bet the enlarged project would boost Keells'
earnings when it is completed in five years time, despite
worries about how the resort will be paid for.
"Some investors have concerns over how the company is going
to finance the project," one stockbroker said on condition of
anonymity.
Board of Investment chairman Lakshman Jayaweera told
reporters that Keells had said the project would attract $300
million in foreign direct investment, and that a Keells
subsidiary would go for a rights issue to raise $300 million
internationally.
Officials from Keells declined to comment on the financing.
Keells, the biggest company on the Colombo Stock Exchange
with more than $1.6 billion market capitalisation, said
in a disclosure to the bourse on Wednesday that its board had
approved the building of a luxury resort worth more than $650
million.
($1 = 130.8500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing
by Stephen Coates)