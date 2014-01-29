COLOMBO, Jan 29 Group results for top Sri Lankan
conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc for the three
months ended Dec. 31, released on Wednesday.
(in millions of rupees unless otherwise stated):
Q3 2013/14 Q3 2012/13
Net profit 3,394.72 2,897.64
Revenue 23,888.43 21,507.77
Earnings per share
(rupees, basic) 3.48 3.29
NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited.
John Keells Holdings is a heavyweight on the Colombo Stock
Exchange and is among the most liquid stocks on the bourse,
making it a favourite of offshore investors.
Foreign investors hold 55.6 percent of the total issued
shares in the company, which has a market cap of 238,3 billion
Sri Lanka rupees ($1.82 billion) and accounts for 9.62 percent
of the total market capitalisation of the Stock Exchange, latest
bourse data showed.
($1 = 130.8250 Sri Lanka rupees)
