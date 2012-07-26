COLOMBO, July 26 Group results for Sri Lanka's top conglomerate and market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc for the three months ended June 30, 2012, released on Thursday (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q1 2012/13 Q1 2011/12 Net profit 1,658.7 1,238.1 Revenue 20,012.9 15,880.6 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 1.95 1.47 NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited. John Keells Holdings is the market heavyweight on the Colombo Stock Exchange and is among the most liquid stocks on the bourse, making it a favourite of offshore investors. ($1 = 131.0000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)