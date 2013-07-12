COLOMBO, July 12 John Keells Holdings Plc , Sri Lanka's biggest conglomerate, said on Friday it had not taken a decision to raise $300 million through a rights issue to finance a $850 million luxury resort.

The island nation's head of the Board of Investment Lakshman Jayaweera said on Thursday that a Keells subsidiary would go for a rights issue to raise $300 million in the international market to finance the mixed-development project.

"The board of directors of John Keells Holdings PLC has not made any decision with regards to a rights issue," the company said in a filing with the bourse.

The board only approved the project in principle, subject to receiving all approvals, it said.

Following the announcement, some stockbrokers had voiced concern about how the company would finance the project and it was likely to be value destructive if there was no casino.

Shares in Keells, which gained 2.6 percent on Thursday, were down 1.3 percent at 0832 GMT on Friday. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)