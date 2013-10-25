COLOMBO Oct 25 Sri Lanka's top conglomerate, John Keells Holdings PLC, said on Friday a rights issue to raise 23.1 billion rupees ($176.94 million) is substantially oversubscribed.

The company said in August it wanted to raise 39.83 billion rupees selling shares and warrants to help fund an $850 million resort project that include hotels, shops and apartments.

The company said in a statement to the Colombo Stock Exchange that the rights issue, which closed on Friday, was substantially oversubscribed. Applications were being processed and a final figure would be announced in due course.

In addition to the rights issue, Keells plans to raise 8.14 billion rupees via 24-month warrants and 8.59 billion rupees through 36-month warrants.

Shares in John Keells ended 1.05 percent firmer at 222.30 rupees, pushing up the overall stock index by 0.21 percent to a one-week high of 5,948.75. ($1 = 130.5500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by David Cowell)