ALMATY Nov 4 Kazakhstan's national grid
operating company said on Tuesday it planned to raise $72.6
million in a share offering designed to attract local private
investors.
KEGOC (Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company) will
become the second state-run company to launch an initial public
offering (IPO) within the ex-Soviet nation's "People's IPO"
programme aiming to revive the dormant domestic stock market.
KEGOC plans to sell 10 percent of the company minus one
share, the country's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna
said in a statement.
The 25,999,999 ordinary shares will be priced at 505 tenge
($2.79) apiece, with priority given to local retail investors
and the state-run pension fund, Samruk-Kazyna said.
"We believe this share price and a combination of stability,
reliability and prospects of KEGOC's development will provide a
wide number of investors with a unique chance to invest not just
in an attractive business but in Kazakhstan's economy as such,"
KEGOC Board Chairman Bakytzhan Kazhiyev said in a statement.
Order books for the KEGOC offering will open on Nov. 5 and
close on Dec. 3.
National oil pipeline monopoly KazTransOil became the first
Kazakh state-run firm to go public via a "people's IPO" in
December 2012 when it attracted $186 million, also floating 10
percent minus one share on the local stock market.
($1 = 180.87 tenge)
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Additional reporting by Raushan
Nurshayeva in Astana; Editing by Mark Potter)