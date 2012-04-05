* Belittles TV channel's founders and management
* Seeks millions in cash, equity he says he was promised
LOS ANGELES, April 5 Fired TV commentator Keith
Olbermann on Thursday filed a breach of contract lawsuit against
Current TV, calling its management amateurs and claiming he is
owed as much as $70 million.
Olbermann, who was fired a week ago after about a year on
the small progressive public affairs channel, said he was
"enticed to leave" his old job at cable channel MSNBC and join
Current with the promise of editorial control and professional
support.
But Olbermann described Current TV founders Joel Hyatt and
former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, and Current management as
"no more than dilettantes portraying entertainment industry
executives."
His lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, said he
was owed between $50 million and $70 million in cash and equity
compensation. Olbermann had taken an undisclosed equity stake in
Current when he joined in 2011.
In a scathing attack on Current TV and its chief executive
Hyatt, Olbermann said his prime time "Countdown" show was
plagued with technical difficulties, including studio lights
going off during broadcasts, frozen teleprompters and lost video
feeds of guests during on-air interviews.
"Olbermann thought he had made a deal with a legitimate
network and instead got an unprofessional cable-access show,"
the lawsuit said.
In the suit, Olbermann called Hyatt a "blackmailer" claiming
the Current co-founder and CEO threatened to fire Olbermann's
staff unless he agreed to ban his manager and agents from
interactions with Current.
The lawsuit added that "Hyatt attempted to run the network
as a personal hobbyhorse."
Current TV said last week it had dismissed Olbermann for
breach of contract, claiming he tried to sabotage the network
and had taken several unauthorized absences.
Olbermann replied in the lawsuit that the claims were
"baseless and petty" and would all be disproven.
The outspoken liberal news anchor joined Current in February
2011 after abruptly quitting his top-rated program on MSNBC a
month earlier for reasons that have never been clarified.
He was appointed chief news officer, took an equity stake in
the channel launched in 2005 and became its biggest celebrity
draw. But his nightly show attracted only an average 177,000
viewers - a fraction of the audience who watched him on MSNBC.
Olbermann claimed in Thursday's lawsuit that Current was at
fault for failing to promote the show, especially online,
refusing to invest and refusing to give him editorial control.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Todd Eastham)