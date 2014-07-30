July 30 Keller Group Plc :
* Announces that it is to make a 30 million pounds
exceptional charge in its 2014 half year results in respect of a
dispute arising on a project
* Dispute relates to purported defects in a floor slab at a
warehouse for which Keller Ltd undertook design and construction
of piling
* Claims intimated against Keller Ltd, which are currently
subject of litigation, are denied and being vigorously defended
* Will update market on future developments when necessary
* Given uncertainties inherent in any litigation, it would
be appropriate to record an exceptional charge of 30 million
pounds in group's 2014 half year results
