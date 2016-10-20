LONDON Oct 20 British ground engineer Keller warned on profits on Thursday, saying very difficult trading conditions were persisting in Asia and operating losses in the region were mounting.

The group said as a result its outcome for 2016 would be about 15 percent short of market expectations.

Aside from Asia, it said it saw good order intake in the third quarter, and its like-for-like order book was at an all-time high.

Analysts had expected the group to report pretax profit of 100 million pounds ($123 million), according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 0.8148 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)