LONDON Oct 20 British ground engineer Keller
warned on profits on Thursday, saying very difficult
trading conditions were persisting in Asia and operating losses
in the region were mounting.
The group said as a result its outcome for 2016 would be
about 15 percent short of market expectations.
Aside from Asia, it said it saw good order intake in the
third quarter, and its like-for-like order book was at an
all-time high.
Analysts had expected the group to report pretax profit of
100 million pounds ($123 million), according to Thomson Reuters
data.
($1 = 0.8148 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)