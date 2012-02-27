* FY pretax profit down 45 pct to 21.9 mln stg
* Says order book at all-time high level
Feb 27 British construction group Keller
said its full-year profit fell 45 percent hurt by higher
costs and a weaker performance in its Australia market.
Keller, which built foundations for London's 2012 Olympic
Stadium and helped prepare the site for the Palm Jumeirah Island
in Dubai, said pretax profit for 2011 was 21.9 million pounds
($34.73 million), down from 39.6 million pounds last year.
"While the business is expected to show steady improvement
in 2012, the year will not be without further challenges,
particularly given the economic uncertainty and a slow start to
the year in Europe," Chief Executive Justin Atkinson said.
Keller said contract awards in recent months have been
strong, and at the end of January, its order book was 40 percent
ahead of the previous year and at an all-time high level.
Including a goodwill impairment in 2010, operating costs
grew 7 percent to 1.13 billion pounds during the year.
Operating profit at its Australia business, which accounted
for 19 percent of the company's total revenue in 2011, fell 65
percent to 6.7 million pounds.
Shares in the ground engineering specialist closed at 435
pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the
business at 279.8 million pounds.