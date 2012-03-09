March 9 Keller Group Plc said that
Pedro Lopez Jimenez, a non-executive director and the second
largest shareholder in the ground engineering firm, would be
selling his 5.7 percent stake in the company.
Jimenez, who owned a stake in Keller through Spain's GTCEISU
Construccion, would sell his 3.7 million shares in Keller that
he obtained as part of a joint venture agreement between Keller
and GTCEISU in 2002.
Day-to-day operations of the joint venture between the two
companies, Keller-Terra SL, will not be affected, the firm said.
Shares of Keller, which built foundations for London's 2012
Olympic Stadium and helped prepare the site for the
Palm-Jumeirah Island in Dubai, were down about 2 percent at
402.25 pence at 0918 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.