(Adds details)

* Sees year pretax profit between 21-23 mln stg

* Forecasts had ranged between 30.5-35.1 mln stg

* Cites deteriorating mkt conditions, delays to new projects

LONDON, Nov 15 Ground engineering company Keller Group said it expects its full-year pretax profit to be below market expectations due to deteriorating market conditions and delays to the start of new projects.

Keller, which built foundations for London's 2012 Olympic Stadium and helped prepare the site for the Palm-Jumeirah Island in Dubai, said market conditions remained difficult, with an increasingly uncertain macro-economic outlook threatening any significant recovery.

"Whilst our growth markets continue to offer good prospects in the medium term, the overall picture remains challenging," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Trading in the U.S. and Europe has been in line with the board's expectations, but results elsewhere have suffered from a combination of tougher market conditions in certain locations and delays in the start of a few large projects," it added.

Keller said its 2011 pretax profit would be in the range of 21 million pounds ($33 million) and 23 million pounds. Market expectations had ranged between 30.5 million and 35.1 million with the average forecast standing at 32.6 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 6 analysts.

The company posted a 70 percent drop in its pretax profit for the first half, hurt by the floods in Australia and political unrest in the Middle East and North Africa. It warned in May that operating profit would fall 10 percent this year.

Shares in Keller, which have lost over half their value since May last year, closed on Monday at 350.5 pence, valuing the business at 225 million pounds.

($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Adveith Nair)