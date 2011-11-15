(Adds details)
LONDON, Nov 15 Ground engineering company
Keller Group said it expects its full-year pretax profit
to be below market expectations due to deteriorating market
conditions and delays to the start of new projects.
Keller, which built foundations for London's 2012 Olympic
Stadium and helped prepare the site for the Palm-Jumeirah Island
in Dubai, said market conditions remained difficult, with an
increasingly uncertain macro-economic outlook threatening any
significant recovery.
"Whilst our growth markets continue to offer good prospects
in the medium term, the overall picture remains challenging,"
the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Trading in the U.S. and Europe has been in line with the
board's expectations, but results elsewhere have suffered from a
combination of tougher market conditions in certain locations
and delays in the start of a few large projects," it added.
Keller said its 2011 pretax profit would be in the range of
21 million pounds ($33 million) and 23 million pounds. Market
expectations had ranged between 30.5 million and 35.1 million
with the average forecast standing at 32.6 million, according to
a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 6 analysts.
The company posted a 70 percent drop in its pretax profit
for the first half, hurt by the floods in Australia and
political unrest in the Middle East and North Africa. It warned
in May that operating profit would fall 10 percent this year.
Shares in Keller, which have lost over half their value
since May last year, closed on Monday at 350.5 pence, valuing
the business at 225 million pounds.
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
