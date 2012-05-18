* To continue to downsize business in Spain, Portugal,
May 18 British construction group Keller Group
Plc reported a disappointing start to the year in Europe
and said it would continue to shrink its business in Spain,
Portugal and Eastern Europe as those countries reel from a slump
in construction activity.
"The region suffered from a very slow start to the year and
consequently we incurred a significant loss in the first
quarter," Keller said in a statement referring to its Europe
Middle East and Africa (EMEA) division, which contributed a
third to its revenue last year.
Construction in countries like Spain and Portugal has been
in a slump since a credit-fuelled construction bubble popped,
and fears of the euro zone crisis spiralling out of control and
austerity measures across Europe have further depressed the
sector.
However, the company which built the foundations for
London's 2012 Olympic Stadium, said trading in EMEA had picked
up since the first and that it expects to make a small profit in
the current quarter.
Overall, for the first four months of the year, the company
said trading had been in line with the Board's expectations,
with revenue and profit running ahead of last year.
Shares in the company, which also helped prepare the site
for the Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai, closed at 422.5 pence on
Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.