Nov 15 British construction group Keller Group
Plc said it expects full-year profit to be significantly
above market expectations, propped up by its North American
business.
The company, which built the foundation for the Olympic
Stadium in London, forecast full-year revenue of about 1.3
billion pounds ($2.06 billion), meeting market expectations.
Keller said there were some short-term disruptions to its
business in the northeast of the United States as a result of
superstorm Sandy, but it did not expect any "material" impact on
its financial performance.
The company said growth at its North American business,
which accounts for about 40 percent of its revenue, was driven
by private expenditure.
The company said its order book was around 10 percent higher
at the end of October than a year earlier.
Shares in the company closed at 567 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.