NEW YORK May 5 U.S. packaged food and beverage
companies are facing pressure to look more closely at their
costs in the wake of ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co's plans to
merge with Kraft Foods Group Inc, analysts said on
Tuesday.
The deal has been a hot topic on the conference calls of
Kellogg Co, Mondelez International Inc and
Hershey Co in the past few weeks, with analysts asking
whether the transaction would spur future cost reductions at the
companies.
The Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, which backed
Heinz in the deal announced in March, is known for its ability
to trim the fat at companies, and many industry watchers think
its playbook could be a model for others in the space.
Packaged food companies are struggling to grow and are under
pressure from boards and shareholders to cut costs and increase
profit margins. Campbell Soup Co and General Mills
Inc could hear similar concerns when they report later
this summer.
"The merger between Kraft and Heinz will subsequently put
pressure on packaged food companies to really ensure they're
placing a stringent eye on their cost structure," said
Morningstar analyst Erin Lash, in an interview on Tuesday.
Many food companies already have cost-savings plans in
place. Kellogg announced a four-year plan in 2013 that entails a
7 percent workforce reduction and annual cash savings of between
$425 million and $475 million as of 2018.
"We are watching the Heinz Kraft deal very closely," Kellogg
Chief Executive John Bryant said in an interview. "We don't
think the right thing to do is blindly follow what they're
doing."
Such answers may not be enough to satisfy the company
shareholders in the long-term. "We would not be surprised if
down the road, Kellogg cut a bit deeper into the bone," JP
Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said in a note.
But Lash cautioned that Kellogg had been down that road
before. In the past, the company had cut costs too deeply and
not reinvested enough in the business, he said. "That's
something that management has acknowledged and been forthright
in assessing."
Kellogg shares were down 1.5 percent in late Tuesday
afternoon trading.
(Editing by Ted Botha)