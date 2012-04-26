* Q1 Europe sales fall 13.4 pct
* North American cereal business loses market share
By Mihir Dalal
April 26 Cereal maker Kellogg Co said its
European sales fell more than 13 percent in the first quarter,
as both retailers and shoppers reeling from the region's
financial crisis resisted its efforts to raise prices.
Kellogg gave more details on Thursday about disappointing
quarterly results, which led the maker of Corn Flakes,
Mini-Wheats and Rice Krispies to cut its full-year outlook
earlier this week.
Most food and beverage companies raised prices over the past
year as costs of commodities like grains, packaging and fuel
rose. Those price increases often put off consumers, who looked
for cheaper alternatives, or cut back altogether.
Sales in Europe, which accounts for about 16 percent of the
company's overall revenue, fell 13.4 percent in the quarter.
Despite a difficult economic environment in Europe, the real
issue was Kellogg specific, CEO John Bryant said on a call with
analysts.
"Currently, Europe is the most difficult part of the world
to take pricing (action) in. In a commodity inflationary
environment, we need to take that pricing, and that can lead to
very difficult discussions (with retailers)," Bryant said.
In an interview with Reuters, he declined to name the
retailers involved, but said the company had since resolved the
disputes.
Kellogg also said Paul Norman, president of its
international operations, would take on the responsibility of
turning around the European business on a temporary basis.
Still, the company expects sales and profits to fall in the
second quarter in Europe.
LOSING SHARE
Overall sales are expected to grow in the second quarter,
but operating profit may decline even more sharply than the 6.5
percent fall it reported in the first quarter.
The company had said on Monday that it expected operating
profit to fall 2 percent to 4 percent in 2012, from its prior
forecast of flat to up slightly. It said 2012 sales should rise
2 percent to 3 percent, down from its the 4 percent to 5 percent
growth it forecast earlier.
Kellogg, which competes with companies like General Mills
Inc and Kraft Foods Inc, also said Thursday it
lost roughly half a percentage point of market share in the
North American cereal business in the first quarter.
Sales at its U.S. Morning Foods and Kashi business, which
includes cereals and Kashi-branded snacks, fell 1.8 percent in
the period, mainly on the price hikes.
The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company, which struck a
deal to buy Pringles potato chips from Procter & Gamble Co
in February for $2.7 billion, said it was on track to
complete that transaction around the middle of the year.
For the first quarter, the company said net income was $358
million, or $1 per share, compared with a profit of $365
million, or $1 per share, a year ago.
On Monday, Kellogg said that excluding a one-time benefit,
profit was 95 cents per share. That was below analysts' average
estimate of 99 cents per share.
Shares of the company, which fell 6 percent after the
company pre-announced results Monday, were down slightly at
$50.17 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.