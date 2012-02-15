* Deal to be done by summer
* P&G sees after-tax gain of $1.4 bln-$1.5 bln
* Ex items, Kellogg sees deal lifting EPS in '12
* Kellogg shrs up 6 pct; Diamond up nearly 5 pct
By Martinne Geller and Jessica Wohl
Feb 15 Kellogg Co agreed to buy
Pringles potato chips from Procter & Gamble Co for $2.7
billion in a cash deal that will nearly triple the cereal
maker's international snack business.
The transaction will also let household goods maker P&G
finally leave the food business after its agreement with Diamond
Foods Inc fell apart.
Shares of Kellogg, which is aiming to expand a snack
portfolio that already includes Keebler cookies, Cheez-It
crackers and Kashi snack bars, rose 6 percent in Wednesday
morning trading.
Adding Pringles chips to the mix will increase the size of
Kellogg's snack business to where it will account for as much of
total revenue as its well-known cereal business, the world's
largest, with brands like Special K and Rice Krispies.
P&G had agreed to sell Pringles to Diamond Foods Inc
last year, but that deal fell apart this month
following the discovery of improper accounting that led Diamond
to replace its chief executive and finance chief. The U.S.
government is looking into Diamond's accounting practices.
Diamond said on Wednesday that it does not have to pay any
break-up fee, and its shares rose nearly 5 percent.
With Diamond's future unknown, some analysts have begun to
question the attractiveness of its snack food brands, Kettle
potato chips and Pop Secret popcorn, to another buyer.
Kellogg Chief Executive John Bryant, in an interview with
Reuters, declined to comment on his company's interest in
Diamond or any of its brands. He did admit, however, that
Diamond's brands made more strategic sense to Kellogg, now that
it will become the world's second-largest savory snack company
behind PepsiCo Inc's Frito-Lay.
"They're clearly a fit in the portfolio. You could say our
ability to do bolt-on acquisitions has probably expanded with
the addition of this business," Bryant said.
Plus, Pringles' existing international distribution network
can help lift sales of Kellogg's other brands, said Bernstein
analyst Alexia Howard.
"We believe that Kellogg will be able to generate meaningful
revenue synergies, particularly in complementary regions where
Pringles is relatively strong but Kellogg is weak, most notably
Asia," Howard wrote in a research note.
The companies expect the deal to close by this summer. Both
companies declined to say when their discussions started.
But when an analyst asked Kellogg's Bryant why his company
did not buy Pringles when it was up for sale last year, he said
it was hard to compete with the Diamond offer.
Also, Kellogg is now more interested in growing its
international snack business than it had been, he said.
While Pringles was a revenue-driver for P&G, bringing in
about $1.5 billion a year in sales, it was the only remaining
food business and no longer fit in with the company's focus on
items such as beauty and personal care products.
In recent years, P&G also sold off its Folgers coffee
business and Jif peanut butter.
In contrast, Pringles will be "center plate" for Kellogg,
Bryant said, meaning that Kellogg could put more focus on
Pringles than P&G had.
P&G said the deal would lead to an after-tax gain from the
deal of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion, or 47 cents to 50 cents
per share, about the same amount estimated when it first
announced the deal with Diamond in April 2011.
About 1,700 P&G employees will move to Kellogg.
Kellogg will borrow $2 billion to complete the deal and
expects to limit its share repurchase program for about two
years. Excluding one-time costs and the impact of reduced
buybacks, the deal will add 8 to 10 cents per share to Kellogg's
earnings in 2012 and 22 cents to 25 cents in 2013, Kellogg said.
Including those items, the deal will lower Kellogg's
earnings per share in 2012 by 11 to 16 cents.
P&G said that if the deal gets done this fiscal year, it
would earn $3.77 to $3.93 per share including the one-time gain
from the deal.
Kellogg shares were up 6 percent at $53.34 in morning
trading.