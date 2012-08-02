* Second-qtr EPS 84 cents meets Wall Street estimates
By Martinne Geller
Aug 2 Kellogg Co stood by its full-year
e arnings forecast on Thursday, e ven as the worst drought in 55
years pushed up corn prices, helping to send the cereal maker's
shares up 3 percent.
The company behind Corn Flakes , Eggo waffles and Keebler
cookies also said its business was improving after two
disappointing quarters.
"We're getting back on track as a company," Kellogg Chief
Executive John Bryant said in an interview. "We're seeing good
progress in North America and we're having improvement in
Europe, where we had some issues earlier in the year."
Bryant also said investors may have been concerned about the
impact of the recent spike in corn prices for Kellogg, the
world's biggest cereal company. He allayed some of those
concerns on Thursday by saying that Kellogg was covered for this
year's commodity purchases, so the impact of the drought will
not be felt until 2013.
For a graphic showing Kellogg's share price versus corn
prices, click here: h ttp://link.reuters.com/ker79s
The company affirmed its full-year forecast, which calls for
earnings of $3.18 to $3.30 per share on net sales growing 2
percent to 3 percent.
EUROPE IMPROVES
Kellogg said net income was $301 million, or 84 cents per
share, in the second quarter, down from $343 million, or 94
cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting 84 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose to $3.47 billion, topping analysts' average
estimate of $3.38 billion.
Net sales rose 5.9 percent in North America, helped by an
improvement in its cereal business and growth in its Pop-Tarts
business. International sales fell 3.8 percent, as growth in
Latin America was offset by declines in Europe and the Asia
Pacific region.
The company said it took "significant actions" in the first
half of the year to improve performance.
Internal net sales fell 3.6 percent in Europe, but that was
a big improvement from the 10.4 percent decline in the first
quarter. Th e disappointing first-quarter profit came after the
company raised some prices to offset commodity costs, but turned
off skittish consumers.
Kellogg has improved the situation in Europe by effectively
lowering some of those prices, making its products more
affordable, Bryant said.
Kellogg shares were up $1.37, or 2.9 percent, at $49.18 on
the New York Stock Exchange.