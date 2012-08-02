* Second-qtr EPS 84 cents meets Wall Street estimates

* Stands by full-year 2012 forecast

* Says pretty fully hedged on commodities for '12

* Shares up 3 percent

By Martinne Geller

Aug 2 Kellogg Co stood by its full-year e arnings forecast on Thursday, e ven as the worst drought in 55 years pushed up corn prices, helping to send the cereal maker's shares up 3 percent.

The company behind Corn Flakes , Eggo waffles and Keebler cookies also said its business was improving after two disappointing quarters.

"We're getting back on track as a company," Kellogg Chief Executive John Bryant said in an interview. "We're seeing good progress in North America and we're having improvement in Europe, where we had some issues earlier in the year."

Bryant also said investors may have been concerned about the impact of the recent spike in corn prices for Kellogg, the world's biggest cereal company. He allayed some of those concerns on Thursday by saying that Kellogg was covered for this year's commodity purchases, so the impact of the drought will not be felt until 2013.

For a graphic showing Kellogg's share price versus corn prices, click here: h ttp://link.reuters.com/ker79s

The company affirmed its full-year forecast, which calls for earnings of $3.18 to $3.30 per share on net sales growing 2 percent to 3 percent.

EUROPE IMPROVES

Kellogg said net income was $301 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $343 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting 84 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $3.47 billion, topping analysts' average estimate of $3.38 billion.

Net sales rose 5.9 percent in North America, helped by an improvement in its cereal business and growth in its Pop-Tarts business. International sales fell 3.8 percent, as growth in Latin America was offset by declines in Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

The company said it took "significant actions" in the first half of the year to improve performance.

Internal net sales fell 3.6 percent in Europe, but that was a big improvement from the 10.4 percent decline in the first quarter. Th e disappointing first-quarter profit came after the company raised some prices to offset commodity costs, but turned off skittish consumers.

Kellogg has improved the situation in Europe by effectively lowering some of those prices, making its products more affordable, Bryant said.

Kellogg shares were up $1.37, or 2.9 percent, at $49.18 on the New York Stock Exchange.