Feb 6 Kellogg Co, the world's largest
maker of breakfast cereals, reported lower-than-expected
quarterly sales due to continued weakness in North America,
sending its shares down 1 percent in premarket trading.
The company reported a net income of $818 million, or $2.24
per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 compared with a
loss of $32 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Kellogg earned 83 cents per share, excluding items.
Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $3.50 billion. Sales in North
America were down 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 82
cents per share on revenue of $3.53 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey)