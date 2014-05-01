UPDATE 3-Cardinal Health's dull forecast drags along rivals' shares
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)
May 1 Kellogg Co, the world's largest maker of breakfast cereals, posted a 3.1 percent decline in first-quarter revenue, hurt by increased competition from private label brands.
Net sales fell to $3.74 billion in the first quarter ended March 29.
Sales at Kellogg's U.S. morning foods business, which includes cereals such as Corn Flakes, Froot Loops and Special K, fell 5.5 percent, its fourth straight quarterly decline.
The company's net income rose to $406 million, or $1.12 per share, from $311 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Kellogg earned $1.01 per share. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 18 A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket lifted off from Florida on Tuesday, propelling a cargo capsule filled with supplies and science experiments toward the International Space Station.