Nov 3 Kellogg Co's net sales fell for the third quarter in a row as the company struggles to boost demand for its snacks and cereals in the United States.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $205 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 3, from $224 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales fell to $3.33 billion from $3.64 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)