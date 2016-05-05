May 5 Kellogg Co, the maker of Corn Flakes and Cheez-It crackers, reported a 4.5 percent drop in quarterly net sales, due to lower sales of its snacks and cereals in the United States and a strong dollar, which hurt sales in international markets.

Net income attributable to Kellogg fell to $175 million, or 49 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 2 from $227 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company had a $217 million interest expense in the first quarter, most of which was related to a bond tender.

Net sales fell to $3.40 billion from $3.56 billion a year earlier, falling for the fifth straight quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)