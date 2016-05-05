(Adds CFO retirement, details on forecast; updates shares)
May 5 Kellogg Co's sales fell more than
expected in the first-quarter as demand stayed sluggish in the
United States, and the company said full-year sales would be
hurt by the lingering effects of a sales force rejig aimed at
reviving growth.
Kellogg's sales have fallen for five quarters in a row now
as the cereal and snacks maker, like its peers, struggles to
adapt to the increasing preference for healthier foods over
sugary and processed products.
The company, in the latest quarter, overhauled its sales
force for its U.S. snacks business - its largest and one that
houses Cheez-It crackers and Pringles chips - by changing
employees' roles, managers and zones to spark growth.
But, the disruptive reorganization led to a 2.6 percent drop
in sales at the snacks business in the quarter and is expected
to hurt the current quarter as well.
Even Kellogg's wholesome snack offerings, such as Rice
Krispies Squares, failed to notch sales growth.
"The business remains our biggest challenge in snacks," said
Paul Norman, head of North America.
While higher prices are benefiting Kellogg in Venezuela, the
sales force rejig, weakness in Europe and Latin America, and
frozen food product transitions will hurt sales, said CFO Ron
Dissinger, who will retire at the end of 2016.
The weak sales and the impending retirement of the company's
CFO of six years pushed Kellogg's shares down 2 percent to
$75.55.
SALES DROP
Kellogg's 2016 sales, excluding those in Venezuela and the
effects of currency fluctuations, is now expected to range
between no growth to an increase of 2 percent. It had earlier
forecast an increase of 1-3 percent.
Sales, on the same basis, decreased by 1 percent in the
first quarter ended April 2.
Another decline, this time of 1.2 percent, in U.S. sales of
morning foods such as Corn Flakes and Froot Loops also weighed
on overall sales.
Kellogg's total sales fell 4.5 percent to $3.40 billion,
while analysts on average were expecting $3.47 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The 110-year old company's net income also fell, mainly due
to interest expenses of $217 million.
However, cost-saving measures under the Project-K plan
helped Kellogg's adjusted profit beat estimates.
Net income attributable to Kellogg fell 23 percent to $175
million, or 49 cents per share.
Excluding the impact from its Venezuela business and other
items, earnings were 97 cents per share. Analysts were expecting
94 cents.
