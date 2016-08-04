UPDATE 4-Singapore sovereign fund GIC pares UBS stake at a loss
* Shares sold at 16.1 Sfr vs 16.61 Sfr Monday close - sources
Aug 4 Kellogg Co's quarterly sales fell 6.6 percent, the sixth straight quarter of decline, as demand slid for its breakfast foods and snacks.
However, net income attributable to the company rose to $280 million, or 79 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2 from $223 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales slumped to $3.27 billion from $3.50 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Shares sold at 16.1 Sfr vs 16.61 Sfr Monday close - sources
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans