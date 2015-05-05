(Adds details, shares)
May 5 Kellogg Co, the world's largest
maker of breakfast cereals, reported better-than-expected
quarterly profit and sales as demand rose in Latin America.
The maker of Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies said on Tuesday
that sales in Latin America rose 6 percent to $295 million in
the first quarter ended April 4.
The company's sales rose across product lines in Asia
Pacific and in its Pringles business in Europe, but a strong
dollar more than offset the benefit of this rise.
The dollar has surged about 20 percent against a
basket of major currencies in the past year, making sales
denominated in other currencies less valuable in dollar terms.
Kellogg gets about a third of its revenue from outside North
America.
Sales in Kellogg's U.S. morning foods business, which
includes cereal, fell almost 3 percent to $776 million. The
business has reported a rise in sales only once in the last
eight quarters.
Net income attributable to Kellogg nearly halved to $227
million, or 64 cents per share, mainly due to higher expenses
related to its cost-cutting program and its pension plans.
Excluding items, Kellogg earned 98 cents per share.
Net sales fell 5 percent to $3.56 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 91 cents per
share and revenue of $3.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Kellogg's shares were little changed at $64.25 in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Kirti Pandey)