Sept 15 Kellogg Co is setting up a joint
venture with the African arm of Singapore's Tolaram Group to
bolster its breakfast and snack food offerings in West Africa.
Kellogg will also pay $450 million for a 50 percent stake in
Lagos, Nigeria-based Multipro, a food sales and distribution
company owned by Tolaram, with an option to buy a stake in
Tolaram's African unit.
Tolaram Africa Foods owns 49 percent of Dufil Prima Foods
Plc, the maker of Indomie noodles, Minimie snacks, Power oil and
Power pasta.
Kellogg said it intends to develop snacks and breakfast
items for the West African market through the joint venture.
The world's largest cereal maker will also get access to
Multipro's distribution network in Nigeria and Ghana, and
potentially in the Dominican Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast,
Cameroon and Ethiopia.
U.S. packaged food companies are increasingly looking to
expand in emerging markets as customers in their biggest markets
such as North America increasingly prefer cheaper private-label
foods and cook more at home.
Kellogg acquired a majority stake in Egyptian biscuit maker
Bisco Misr for $125 million in January.
Kellogg said it expects costs associated with the Tolaram
deal to lower third-quarter earnings by 1 cent per share.
The company's shares were down slightly in early trading on
the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close of $66.73,
they had fallen 4.4 percent over the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)