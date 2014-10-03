Oct 2 Cereal maker Kellogg Co's chief
executive officer is planning to meet with cookies and snacks
maker United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L) to discuss a possible 2
billion pound ($3.23 billion) offer for the British company, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Kellogg's CEO John Byrant will meet with the company in
London, the Journal reported the people as saying. (on.wsj.com/1puuOTK)
Kellogg has hired an adviser to evaluate a bid for the maker
of McVities Digestive biscuits, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters in August.
United Biscuits' private equity owners, Blackstone Group LP
and PAI Partners, have been working on plans for a sale
or a public share listing that would take place by the end of
the year.
The source also said Blackstone and PAI Partners would opt
for a sale over an IPO if an offer was at a "very good price"
above 2 billion pounds.
Rival Burton's Biscuits is also working with banks to raise
financing for a bid for United Biscuits, banking sources have
told Reuters.
Burton's, which was bought by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
last year, is one of three firms through to the second and final
round of bidding, along with Kellogg and Turkish biscuit company
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi, and bids are due by Oct. 31,
the banking sources said.
Last month, Ulker Biskuvi's owner Yildiz Holding said it was
interested in investing in the British snacks producer, while
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said it was
planning a solo bid.
Other companies linked with United Biscuits include Saudi
Arabian food producer Savola Group, Italy's Ferrero,
and Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital.
United Biscuits and Kellogg were not immediately available
for comment.
($1 = 0.62 British pound)
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard
Orr)