BRIEF-Jordan's Al Nisr al Arabi Insurance shareholders approve FY dividend
* Shareholders decide to distribute FY cash dividend of 22 percent of share nominal value Source: (http://bit.ly/2pGC3jd) Further company coverage: )
April 3 Kelly Group Ltd -
* Tndependent board of directors of Kelly Group , having carefully considered terms of two alternatives
* Has received two non-binding expressions of interest from separate parties, one of whom being Adcorp Holding Limited ("adcorp"), intending to acquire 100 pct of issued ordinary share capital of kelly group
* Purchase consideration of R2.50 per Kelly Group share to be settled in Adcorp ordinary shares with a cash underpin
* Due to material holding by Adcorp, shall pursue further discussions with Adcorp in respect of their EOI
* Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in company's securities, until a further announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders decide to distribute FY cash dividend of 22 percent of share nominal value Source: (http://bit.ly/2pGC3jd) Further company coverage: )
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit ratings of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the senior unsecured notes due 2024 and 2027 issued by Four Corners Operating Partnership, L.P. A full list of Fitch's ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS FCPT's ratings