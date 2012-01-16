Actor Kelsey Grammer and his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, pose as they arrive during the American Theatre Wing's 65th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Kelsey Grammer and his wife are expecting twins, Grammer's representative confirmed on Monday.

Grammer, who on Sunday added a Golden Globe for best actor in a television drama for the new series "Boss" to his past awards with the long-running sitcom "Frasier," revealed the good news to People magazine at the awards show.

"They are extremely happy," his representative told Reuters in confirming the news about the twins.

Grammer, 56, has four children, including two with his ex-wife, Camille Grammer, star of the reality series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The couple's crumbling marriage was a central plot in the first season of the series.

Grammer married Kayte Walsh, 30, in February 2011. It is the first child for Walsh, who has taken the married name Grammer.