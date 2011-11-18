* Sees full-year profit at 2010 level or slightly lower
* Weaker demand from paper industry, water authorities
* Shares fall 9.1 pct, lowest level in 5 weeks
(Adds analyst quotes, updates share reaction)
HELSINKI, Nov 18 Finland's Kemira
on Friday warned full-year profit could fall as
demand for chemicals from its paper industry and municipal water
authority customers weakens.
Shares in the company were down 9.1 percent at 8.83 euros
1007 GMT after the profit warning, their lowest level in five
weeks.
The company said it now expected full-year core operating
profit to be at the same level or slightly lower than the 162
million euros ($219 million) reported in 2010. It had previously
forecast an increase.
"The demand for chemicals for the paper industry in Europe
and North America is expected to be lower than estimated. Some
municipal customers have unexpectedly decreased their
consumption of water treatment chemicals due to the challenging
economic environment," the company said.
It also said mild weather in Europe had put back its
de-icing product deliveries for airport runways, while high raw
material prices also squeezed the company's bottom line.
Analysts said lower demand from the paper industry was not a
surprise as paper companies had said demand was declining, but
decreasing demand from municipalities was unexpected.
"I expected the company to reach its guidance when they did
not change it in the quarterly report (in October)," said
Pohjola analyst Pekka Spolander.
"Maybe the municipal side is cutting costs at the end of the
year, but I still do not think it is becoming cyclical
business," he added.
According to Starmine, analysts had expected Kemira's
operating profit to increase to 167.6 million euros this year.
The firm supplies chemical products and systems for water
treatment to oil and gas producers, paper and mining firms, as
well as municipal water authorities and utilities. It has
shifted its main focus to the growing water chemicals markets.
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl and Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)