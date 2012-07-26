HELSINKI, July 26 Finnish chemicals firm Kemira reported a fall in second-quarter profits and launched a cost saving programme that could lead to 600 job cuts.

April-June operative EBIT (core profit) fell 4.0 percent from a year earlier to 35.7 million euros ($43.28 million), weighed down by higher fixed costs.

Kemira said it aimed to reach annual cost savings of 60 million euros. ($1=0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Jane Merriman)