(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON May 2 Uncertainty about the commitment
of politicians and the public to "stay the course" risks
derailing Britain's plan to cut greenhouse emissions by at least
80 percent by 2050.
"Recent statements from government ministers show that
energy policy is once again in flux," according to the UK Energy
Research Centre (UKERC).
"Climate change mitigation is subject to increasing
trade-offs with other objectives within government," the
researchers wrote in a report published on Wednesday.
Political uncertainty is just one of the risks that could
discourage the massive investment needed in the next 30 years as
Britain attempts to transform all aspects of its energy economy.
There are also major uncertainties about whether the
technologies needed can be scaled up to the required size and
whether enough capital can be raised from utilities, pension
funds and other investors to pay for it all ("UK energy
strategies under uncertainty" April 30).
But underlying all these other uncertainties is the question
about whether voters and their political representatives can be
convinced to foot the bill.
"Within the political debate, some have argued the UK should
downgrade its commitment to reducing emissions because this is
perceived to be too costly. But placing less emphasis on
emissions reduction is not a cost or risk-free option," UKERC
wrote.
The report's language, with its repeated references to
objectives, trade-offs, preferences and constraints, suggests
the best way to analyse energy policy and climate change is as a
constrained optimisation problem.
Voters and policymakers want to maximise a number of goals
related to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy, subject
to a number of constraints imposed by physical laws, resource
endowments and the state of technology.
Once energy and climate policy is characterised in this way,
many of the aspects that are most controversial and perplexing
become readily understandable.
LINEAR PROGRAMMING
Constrained optimisation problems are familiar to first-year
economics students from the use of indifference curves to solve
consumer choice and cost minimisation problems.
But the most commonly used and tractable form of constrained
optimisation is linear programming, a mathematical technique for
solving logistics problems developed by Leonid Kantorovich for
the Soviet Red Army and George Danzig for the U.S. Air Force
during World War Two to solve military problems.
Kantorovich used it to calculate the optimal distance
between supply trucks crossing the frozen Lake Ladoga during the
siege of Leningrad in the winter of 1941/42 to ensure they would
not sink.
Danzig employed it to show how personnel could best be
assigned to jobs, but it soon came to be used in many aspects of
military training, manpower and logistics.
The resource optimisation made possible by linear
programming was so powerful that the technique was considered a
state secret in both countries because of its vital role in the
war effort. Only in 1947 did the techniques become widely known
when Danzig published them.
In the post-war world, linear programming has come to be
employed in a huge range of industries.
Crude oil refiners use linear programming to determine which
crudes to buy and what fuels to produce to maximise their
margins. Airlines use it to plan their route networks to
maximise revenue and minimise fuel bills. Logistics firms use it
to find the best way to schedule parcel deliveries.
Even more complicated optimisations are now possible,
including systems that allow preferences and constraints to take
non-linear forms. But the basic idea (maximising or minimising
an objective function subject to a number of constraints) is the
same in each case.
POLICY PREFERENCES
In the case of energy and climate policy, most voters and
policymakers say they want energy to be clean, affordable and
reliable/secure. Unfortunately, there tend to be trade-offs
among these three goals, and different members of the public
express a preference for different combinations.
Environmental campaigners give overwhelming priority to
meeting emissions goals. Only after emissions are curbed do they
worry about considerations of cost and reliability.
Environmentalists will cheerfully pay more (in some cases quite
a lot more) and accept some reduction in convenience to achieve
energy with few or zero emissions.
At the other pole, some voters doubt that the climate is
changing at all or assign a very low priority to taking steps to
deal with it. Voters and politicians in this group assign
absolute priority to affordability and reliability. Only once
those goals have been satisfied do they worry about cutting
emissions.
Most voters and politicians have a mix of preferences
somewhere between these two extremes. They want energy to be
clean and affordable and reliable. Even so, there is quite a lot
of variability in the weights that individual voters and
politicians assign to these goals.
Much of the debate about climate and energy policy is framed
in terms of the "science," as if there were a scientific basis
for determining the right answer or the most efficient solution
to the optimisation problem. In fact, most of the differences
are not really about the science or evidence about costs but
rooted in different preferences about outcomes.
Environmentalists and climate sceptics disagree for much the
same reason that conservatives and liberals disagree on
questions about income distribution and inequality.
CHANGING PUBLIC GOALS
For the most part, societies deal with this sort of
collective choice problem through the political process.
Political leaders aggregate the different preferences of
individual voters to try to reach some sort of compromise.
The response to climate change is more about political
choice than scientific modelling. Models can illustrate the
consequences of various different course of action (and
inaction), but they cannot make the choice itself. That decision
is inherently political.
But politicians find that the problem with trying to
aggregate voters' preferences over affordability, security and
sustainability is that the preferences are themselves quite
unstable over time.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, there appeared to be
strong support for ambitious policies to curb greenhouse
emissions even if the transition to a low-carbon economy proved
quite expensive. Recently, voters and policymakers have appeared
far more worried about the costs.
Unfortunately, many investments in the energy sector are
very capital intensive and have payback periods stretching for
years or even decades. Making such long-term commitments in the
face of unstable voter and political preferences is inherently
difficult.
POLICY CONSTRAINTS
The other side of the optimisation problem is the
constraints including physical laws, the current state of
technology, and a country's natural endowments of resources such
as coal, oil, gas, wind, solar and wave energy.
In theory, the constraints should be more stable than
voters' preferences. Obviously the laws of physics don't change.
But other constraints turn out to be surprisingly flexible and
changeable. Technology obviously changes, sometimes quite
dramatically. Resource endowments also turn out to be quite
variable.
The shale revolution showed that a shift in technology could
fundamentally alter the understanding of how much oil and gas
might be technically and economically recoverable.
So climate change and energy policy turn out to be a
constrained optimisation problem in which both preferences and
constraints shift significantly over time.
Moreover, there is some evidence that the preferences and
constraints are not independent but influence one another.
When oil and gas resources appeared to be running out, it
was much easier to build support for ambitious policies to
tackle climate change.
But the shale revolution seems to have changed the balance
by holding out the prospect that fossil energy can remain much
cheaper.
Finally, as the authors of the UKERC report acknowledge,
both preferences and constraints are surrounded by enormous
amounts of uncertainty. Since there is so much uncertainty about
future preferences and constraints, the optimum solution is not
well specified but embraces a wide range of possible policy
choices and may be quite fuzzy.
The constantly shifting nature of both the preferences and
the constraints, together with the tremendous amount of
uncertainty surrounding both, explains why policymakers find it
impossible to sustain a durable consensus around energy and
climate policies.
(editing by Jane Baird)