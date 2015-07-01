DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
July 1 Kempen Capital Management, a unit of Dutch merchant bank Kempen & Co NV, appointed Roul Haerden as senior portfolio manager to its multi-management team, effective August.
Haerden will oversee external manager selection and monitor activities within fixed income.
Roul joins Kempen Capital Management from PGGM Investments where he held a similar position in the external manager selection team of PGGM External Segregated Mandates (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden