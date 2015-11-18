Nov 18 Kempen Fiduciary Management said it had hired Katia Radermacher and Rob Kelly for its investment and risk-management teams in the UK.

Radermacher is responsible for the portfolio management of client accounts. She spent more than 10 years as senior investment consultant and portfolio manager with Morningstar Investment Management both in the United States and the UK.

Kelly is responsible for delivering reporting and risk management oversight. Previously, he was senior manager at Plum Grove, an Australian commodities company.

