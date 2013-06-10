SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 The executive behind
Manman, one of the biggest software products of the 1970s and
1980s, has raised another $33 million for her newest company,
Kenandy.
The cash will allow Kenandy, a cloud-based supply-chain
software business based in Redwood City, Calif., to beef up
sales and marketing and add more products, Chief Executive Sandy
Kurtzig said in a telephone interview.
Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, with existing
investors Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Salesforce.com Inc
, and law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
participating. Lightspeed partner Chris Schaepe will join
Kenandy's board. The company raised $10.5 million in 2011.
She said Salesforce.com Chief Executive Marc Benioff, a
neighbor of Kurtzig's in Hawaii, sparked the idea of founding
Kenandy, which in many ways is a cloud-based update of her
previous company, ASK Computer Systems, maker of Manman
manufacturing software.
Kurtzig took ASK Computer Systems public on Nasdaq in 1981.
It was later sold to CA. Originally named Mama, short for
manufacturing management, the product underwent a name change
after input from target customers, Kurtzig said.
"Manufacturing executives, who are mostly men, thought
Manman was a more fitting product name that they could get
behind than Mama," recalled Kurtzig, who was a young mother at
the time she developed the software.
She plans to take Kenandy public as well, perhaps in two
years or so.
"This time I want to be on the New York Stock Exchange," she
said.