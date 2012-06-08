KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 Malaysia's government has
given the green light for financial services group K&N Kenanga
Holdings to acquire rival ECM Libra Financial Group's
investment banking and stock broking businesses, both companies
said late on Thursday.
The move comes roughly eight months after the central bank
allowed both firms to commence merger talks and signals that
consolidation in the financial services sector is heating up in
this Southeast Asian country.
Separately, the Edge Financial Daily cited sources as saying
on Friday that K&N Kenanga could acquire ECM Libra's business
units in a 890 million ringgit ($281.60 million) deal.
"Kenanga is expected to pay at least 500 million ringgit
cash, issue about 120 million K&N Kenanga shares and 90 million
ringgit worth of loan stocks," the daily reported.
The deal follows the recent tie-up between RHB Capital
and OSK Holdings' investment bank, which saw
the merged entity become the biggest brokerage service provider
by market share in Malaysia. [ID: nL4E8E235J]
The Edge said buying ECM Libra's investment and stock
broking business would make K&N Kenanga one of the three largest
stock broking companies in Malaysia with a market share of
almost 10 percent.
