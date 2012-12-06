TOKYO Dec 6 Japan real estate asset manager
Kenedix Inc has brought in state-owned lender
Development Bank of Japan and developer Tokyu Land Corp
as partners to develop a property in central Tokyo at a cost of
80 billion yen ($972 million).
Development Bank of Japan, Tokyu and Kenedix said in a joint
statement on Thursday they will redevelop the office building,
which was formerly owned by a fund run by Morgan Stanley
and later owned by its creditors.
The project will be completed in 2017 and will cost about
80 billion yen, a person with direct knowledge of the
transaction said.
Kenedix in July won exclusive right to buy the 21-storey
building for 51 billion yen.
It was not immediately clear how the three partners will
split the total cost.
The deal was delayed from the September closing Kenedix had
planned because of the difficulties in securing equity
investors, sources with direct knowledge of the transaction have
told Reuters.
Kenedix was able to attract the two investors because of the
rarity value of the property, said Takeshi Akagi, head of
research in Japan for Jones Lang Lasalle, a real estate advisory
firm.
"It is very difficult to acquire a property like this in
Tokyo now," Akagi said. "There is hardly any space left for new
office development in the central part of Tokyo. So this
transaction is valuable even for the domestic players."
The transaction has been completed at a time when Tokyo's
office property market is set to improve, Akagi added.
The property was purchased by a Morgan Stanley fund known as
MSREF VI for 118 billion yen in 2008, the end of the real estate
boom in the country. But the fund in 2011 lost the rights to the
building after failing to repay its loans on time.
The debt holders had been seeking a buyer for the building,
which has been empty for almost two years, generating no cash.
Located near the Imperial Palace and central government
offices, the building was originally constructed in 1993 at the
end of Japan's asset-inflated bubble economy for the Long-Term
Credit Bank of Japan, which was bailed out by the government in
1998 and renamed Shinsei Bank.
Shinsei Bank moved its headquarters to another part of Tokyo
in January 2011.
($1 = 82.2850 Japanese yen)
