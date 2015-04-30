(Adds details, background, share movement, analyst quote)
April 30 Titanium miner Kenmare Resources Plc
received a watered-down share offer from
Australia's Iluka Resources Ltd, valuing the Irish
company at about 189 million pounds ($292.5 million), and said
that it was talking to Iluka.
The latest offer of 0.016 Iluka share for each Kenmare share
is much lower than an earlier proposal of 0.036 share per
Kenmare share made last June.
Kenmare shares jumped more than 38 percent to 4.29 pence on
the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Thursday morning.
The latest offer represents a more than 100 percent premium
to Kenmare's Wednesday close on the LSE.
The proposal is in line with Iluka Chief Executive David
Robb's strategy to use the company's strong balance sheet to
expand by bargain hunting.
Kenmare had rejected a previous offer saying it did not
place sufficient value on its main asset, the Moma titanium
minerals mine in Mozambique.
However, Kenmare said on Thursday that considering its
financial position, prevailing market conditions and terms of a
debt amendment, it was in the interests of its shareholders to
work with Iluka on the proposal.
"The Kenmare Resources board has effectively ratified the
offer by intending to work with Iluka towards satisfaction of
the preconditions," Investec analysts said in a note.
Iluka said it would provide further details if the
transaction proceeds.
Kenmare shares have lost more than 70 percent of their value
until Wednesday since rejecting Iluka's first offer last June.
Iluka shares closed at A$8.16 Thursday on the Australian
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6462 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)