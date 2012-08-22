Aug 22 Irish miner Kenmare Resources Plc
recorded a first-half profit as higher market prices
boosted revenue.
Kenmare Resources, which mines ilmenite and zircon from its
Moma mine in Mozambique, reported a pretax profit of $38.8
million for the six months ended June 30 compared with a pretax
loss of $14.2 million a year earlier.
The company, which produced 276,600 tonnes of ilmenite and
23,600 tonnes of zircon for the first half.
Kenmare Resources, which produces rutile and ilmenite used
in pigments and to make titanium, said in July that revenue for
the period rose 95 percent to $109 million.
The company's shares, which fell 31 percent in the last six
months, closed at 40 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.