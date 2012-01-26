Jan 26 - Industrial tools maker Kennametal Inc
posted second-quarter profit that beat market expectations on
strong growth at its aerospace and defense divisions, and raised
its outlook for fiscal 2012.
The company, which makes tools, engineered components and
advanced materials used in production processes, said it now
expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $3.70-$3.90 a share, up from its
prior view of 3.60-$3.85 a share.
It now expects to grow its full-year sales by 10 percent to
12 percent, up from its earlier forecast of a 9 percent to 11
percent rise.
U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in six
months in December to cap off a late-year rally in the sector,
while a rise in new orders suggested decent momentum in 2012.
October-December net income rose sharply to $73.7 million,
or 91 cents a share, from $43.5 million, or 52 cents a share, a
year ago. Sales grew 13 percent to $641.7 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 78 cents a
share before special items, on a revenue of $641.9 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $43.85 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.