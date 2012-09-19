* Sees sales reaching $5 bln to $6 bln within 5 yrs
* Reaffirms 2013 sales, profit outlook
* CEO sees pent-up industrial demand, good M&A climate
* Shares up 1.6 pct
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Kennametal Inc said it
aims to double its revenue by 2017 through acquisitions, new
products, expansion in emerging economies, and growth in its
industrial markets, and the tool maker affirmed its 2013 sales
and profit forecasts.
"We have a very clear path of doubling our revenue in the
next five years," Chief Executive Carlos Cardoso told an
investor conference on Wednesday.
Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Kennametal, is often considered
a proxy for global industrial production, more than larger, more
diversified manufacturers.
The company, with fiscal 2012 sales of $2.65 billion, said
it was targeting 2017 revenue of $5 billion to $6 billion. It
cited expected growth in aerospace, transportation and
engineering markets. It aims for 30 percent of sales coming from
Asian markets within five years, up from about 17 percent now.
Kennametal forecast fiscal 2013 sales of $2.93 billion to
$3.01 billion, and earnings per share of $4.10 to $4.40.
Analysts were looking for $4.20 per share on sales of $2.98
billion.
Kennametal's publicly-traded peers include Lincoln Electric
, Timken Co, Joy Global, Ametek
and Dresser-Rand. Some analysts cite Sweden's Sandvik
as the closest direct rival, but that company's market
capitalization is five times larger than Kennametal's.
Cardoso said the environment for mergers and acquisitions
(M&A) was the best he has ever seen, because sellers have seen
prices bounce from recession lows but remain nervous about a
choppy market.
"We have to be prepared to make the acquisitions if they
come together," he said. "If we're not prepared, they go to
someone else."
Kennametal shares were up 1.6 percent at $29.17 in late
trading.
'PENT-UP DEMAND'
Kennametal's comments on the M&A environment were the
highlight of the investor meeting, said Douglas Thomas,
President of JET Equity Partners LP, which owns Kennametal
shares.
"The big key takeaway was when (they) talked about the
acquisition pipeline," he said, adding the company could take on
more debt to fund bigger deals, but could itself be a target for
a larger industrial company. Thomas called the company's 2017
goals reachable but not easy.
"A lot of things will have to go right for them to achieve
that," Thomas said, adding that industrial companies cannot
count on growth in emerging markets like China. "They've proven
they can improve operating fundamentals regardless of market
conditions."
Kennametal CEO Cardoso said another recession could keep the
company from doubling in size, but that was an unlikely
scenario. Political uncertainty in the United States and
elsewhere was keeping investment in check, but that could lift
after the Nov. 6 election.
"This election is bringing a lot more uncertainty than any
other election I remember, and there's a change of guard in
China," Cardoso said in an interview. "There's hesitation. Those
things create a choppy macro (environment). There's pent-up
demand."
Cardoso, whose company gets about a third of sales from
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said northern Europe could
slip into a brief recession but bounce back quickly. Southern
Europe will continue to struggle for two or three years.
Population growth in emerging economies will drive energy
and infrastructure spending over the next five years as millions
of people move into the middle class.
Kennametal forecast each of its markets -- ranging from oil
and gas exploration to durable goods manufacturing and surface
mining -- will average mid- to high-single digit annual growth
over that period.
Cardoso said most of the company's growth in emerging
economies will be from existing businesses rather than via
acquisitions, which are typically aimed at adding new technology
rather than geographic markets.