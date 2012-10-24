* Q1 profit 57 cts/share vs 87 cts estimate
* Sales fall 4 percent to $629 million
* Cuts fiscal 2013 sales, profit forecast
* Shares down 6.7 percent
By Nick Zieminski
Oct 24 Kennametal Inc's quarterly profit
missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin on Wednesday and
the industrial toolmaker cut its sales and earnings outlook for
the full year, citing slowing economies.
Its shares slid 6.7 percent in early trading to $34.46.
Kennametal, considered a proxy for global industrial
production, said net income fell to $46.4 million, or 57 cents
per share, in the fiscal first quarter that ended Sept. 30, from
$72.0 million, or 88 cents per share, a year ago.
That fell short of average analyst estimates by 30 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales were down 4 percent to $629 million, below estimates
of $690 million. A stronger U.S. dollar contributed to the sales
decline.
Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Kennametal said the
macroeconomic environment was slowing, but U.S. and Asian
industrial demand was likely to improve in the second half of
its fiscal year that ends in June.
U.S. manufacturing expanded modestly this month, but the
sector continued to contract in the euro zone and in China,
according to Markit.
Kennametal products, such as specialized coatings and
machine tools, are used in transportation, aerospace, mining and
energy industries. The company generates more than one-half of
its sales outside North America and has said it aims to double
revenue by 2017.
Kennametal's publicly traded peers include Lincoln Electric
Holdings Inc, Timken Co, Joy Global Inc
, Ametek Inc and Dresser-Rand Group Inc.
Some analysts cited Sweden's Sandvik AB as the closest
direct rival, but its market capitalization is much larger than
the one for Kennametal.
Kennemetal forecast fiscal 2013 profit of $3.40 to $3.70 per
share, below its previous range of $4.10 to $4.40 and below
analyst estimates of $4.15 a share.
It estimated 2013 sales will increase 3 percent to 6
percent. Its previous estimate called for sales to rise 7
percent to 10 percent.