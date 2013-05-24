Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
May 24 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on the town of Kennebunk, Maine's general obligation bonds to AAA from AA-plus on Thursday. S&P said the outlook is stable.
The upgrade reflects the town's strong reserves, the rating agency said.
S&P also cited the diverse local economy, limited pension liabilities, and low debt burden as reasons for the upgrade.
NEW YORK, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co's financial distress sparked a feeding frenzy among Wall Street lenders keen to give the nuclear developer a lifeline while it reorganizes in bankruptcy, according to court papers and people familiar with the matter.
March 29 Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved its request to sell up to 67,000 diesel vehicles from the 2015 model year, including about 12,000 currently in dealer inventory with approved emissions modifications.