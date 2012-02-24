* Deal values co at $280 mln
* Kenneth Cole to pay $15/shr, 15 pct premium
Feb 24 American clothing designer Kenneth
Cole offered to buy the eponymous clothing and footwear company
he founded, in a deal that values it at $280 million, expressing
concerns that the market is too focused on short-term results.
Stockholders in Kenneth Cole Productions Inc, which
was founded by the designer in 1982, would receive $15 for each
share they own, a 15 percent premium to the stock's Thursday
close on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock rose to $15.30 in premarket trading on Friday. In
recent years, New York-based Kenneth Cole Productions, which
went public in 1994, has seen its stock drop off its lifetime
high of over $50 in the early 2000s.
Kenneth Cole, who owns a 47 percent stake in the company and
is its chairman and chief creative officer, said he is convinced
that private ownership is in the best interests of the company
and its shareholders, especially in the long run.
"We are all incentivized to grow and develop our company's
products, brand and business with a longer term perspective," he
said.
"I believe it is increasingly difficult to develop this type
of culture in a public company context, where the public markets
are increasingly focused on short-term results."
The designer in a letter to the management team said that he
would not move forward with the deal unless it is approved by a
special committee of independent directors.
He added that he expects the company's management team to
remain in place following the proposed deal.
The company -- which sells footwear, handbags, apparel and
accessories under the brand names Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth
Cole Reaction, Unlisted and Le Tigre -- has closed stores to
flush out excess inventory and named a new chief executive in
last June.